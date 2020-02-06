Bandits release Zamfara district head after payment of N5 million, demand two brand new motorbikes as ransom for his son

The District Head of Gayari in Gummi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Hassan Muhammad Gayari, abducted by gunmen last Friday, has regained his freedom after payment of N5 million ransom.

The District Head and his son were last Friday kidnapped by suspected bandits in his residence in Gayari town of Gummi Local Government Area of the state.

A source who confirmed the development to Daily Trust, said that the release by the gunmen came after days of painstaking negotiations on the amount to be paid as ransom.

“They demanded for N40 million, which they slashed to N16 million, and finally N5 million was paid as ransom.However, they held on to his son demanding for delivery of two new brand motorbikes before they could release the son of the district head,” he said.

Spokesman of the State Police Command SP Muhammad Shehu has confirmed the development.