Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez surprises him with a brand new Mercedes AMG G63 on his 35th birthday (Video)

On Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo clocked 35-years-old, and his stunning girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez surprised him with a brand new Mercedes AMG G63 to celebrate him on his special day. 

 

The special moment was caught in a short video, Georgina posted to her Instagram page with the caption: ‘Congratulations to the man of my life! What a desire to transport our love in your gift.’ 

 

In the video, an unsuspecting Ronaldo was filmed making his way out of Turin’s Ristorante Casa Fiore to a group of waiting friends and fans, who sang and greeted him as he walked to his new luxury car from his woman.

 

The 577 horsepower vehicle is worth £114,336

 

Watch the video below. 

 





Source: Linda Ikeji

