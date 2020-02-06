Donald Trump discharged and acquitted by the US senate who voted him ‘not guilty’, bringing impeachment trial to an end

US president Donald Trump has been discharged and acquitted by the US senate over the charges of obstruction of congress and abuse of power leveled against him by the House of Reps.

On Wednesday, the Republican majority senate voted against impeaching the president, bringing the impeachment trial to an end.

’48 senators have pronounced Donald John Trump, president of the United States, guilty as charged. 52 senators have announced him not guilty as charged. 2/3 of the senators present not finding him guilty, the Senate judges Donald John Trump – the president of the United States – is not guilty as charged in the first article of impeachment,’ Chief Justice Roberts announced after the vote.

But in a remarkable move, Republican Mitt Romney, a non-fan of Trump, who has been critical of the president in the past, voted against the president in the charge of ‘abuse of power’

He was the only Republican to do so in a move that stunned Capitol Hill.

Linda Ikeji