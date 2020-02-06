Emir of Rano confers traditional title to the man who trekked from Katsina to Kano in celebration of Governor Ganduje’s victory at Supreme Court

The Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Ila, on Wednesday, conferred the traditional title of “Sarkin Zumuncin Rano” to Nura Aliyu Batsari, the man who trekked from Katsina to Kano to show support to Governor Ganduje.

Recall that Nura Aliyu Batsari,33, an indigene of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State commenced trekking from Katsina to Kano state, a distance of about 172km and by road, to celebrate the election victory of Governor Ganduje at the Supreme Court and his achievements.

Nura told newsmen shortly before he left Katsina to Kano that he vowed to trek to Kano if the Supreme Court of Nigeria affirms Governor Ganjuje’s Election victory.

“I made a promise and a vow that if Governor Ganduje won at the Supreme Court, I would trek from Katsina to Kano to congratulate him. I am doing it for my support of the Governor and his unprecedented achievements’ he stated.

On arrival to Kano, Batsari was received by Kano Deputy Governor, Alhaji Nasiru…