Exes, Meek Mill and Nicky Minaj fight dirty on Twitter as they trade outrageous accusations 

Former couple, Meek Mill and Nicky Minaj got into a messy Twitter fight and made outrageous accusations about themselves on Wednesday night.

 

It all started after Nicki Minaj took to her Instagram stories to respond to Meek Mill liking a post making fun of her husband Kenneth Petty’s outfit. 

 

She then posted several photos on her Story making fun of Meek Mill and calling him a clown as well as alleging that he’s abusive towards women. 

 

Exes, Meek Mill and Nicky Minaj fight dirty on Twitter as they trade outrageous accusations?

 

Nicky wrote, “U do IT for likes. #TwitterFingers beat women, scared of men.”

 

She later took to Twitter to fire more shots at Meek Mill and alleged that Meek attacked her in front of his mother and also beat up his own sister. 



