Fake soldier and 11 suspected armed robbers arrested in Kogi

A fake soldier accused of robbing motorists and travellers of their belongings within Kogi East axis have been arrested by the Kogi State Police Command.

The suspect identified as Monday Shaibu was paraded alongside 11 others for offences ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, culpable homicide and motorcycle car-snatching following his arrest on January 25.

Investigations revealed that Shaibu who didn’t give a valid identification of himself and ownership of the Bajaj motorcycle he rode on, allegedly conspired with one Peter to rob the owner of the motorcycle.

The state’s police commissioner, Ede Ayuba Ekpeji said;

“Operatives attached to the Special Anti Robbery Squad while on routine patrol intercepted a Toyota Highlander 2009 model with Reg. No. Lagos SMK 963 FZ with three occupant namely Ahmed Abah, Yauza Adamu, and Idris Sani. During interrogation, the suspect confessed to have stole the vehicle from Lagos.”

The police also…