God When… Only saying ‘God When’ as a response to every challenge you face isn’t a practical solution

It is time to take decisive action towards that certification course that takes you to the ‘next level’, the first car that takes you from the trekking gang to proud owner’s club, or towards having a home to call your own!

What do you think about owning a house with just N78k monthly? Sounds unbelievable right? We’ve made this possible with Mixta Flex. Mixta Flex is an affordable housing scheme which allows you to pay in monthly instalments for up to 25 years. The Mixta Flex scheme is currently available for purchases at Beechwood Park Estate. Available are 1, 2 and 3 bedroom bungalows, as well as 4 Bedroom terraces.

Beechwood Park is a new gated community located along the Lekki-Epe Expressway. Upon completion, it will feature 24/7 power supply, perimeter fencing and gate, roads (internal & external), water management system and access to recreational areas.

Mixta Flex is brought to you by Mixta Africa, a subsidiary of ARM group. Mixta Africa is also the developer of…