House impeachment manager Adam Schiff reacts after Republican Mitt Romney votes against Trump

House Impeachment manager Adam Schiff, who was also the head of the House Intelligence committee that played a vital role in bringing forth impeachment articles towards the US President, has reacted after Republican senator Mitt Romney voted against Trump during the final impeachment vote on Wednesday in the senate.

US president Donald Trump has been discharged and acquitted by the US senate over the charges of obstruction of congress and abuse of power leveled against him by the House of Reps.

The Republican majority senate with the exception of Mitt Romney voted against impeaching the president, bringing the impeachment trial to an end, but denying Trump of a talking point that the impeachment was ‘partisan’

Mitt was the only Republican that voted to convict president trump for abuse of power, a move that stunned Capitol Hill.

‘The grave question the Constitution tasks senators to answer is whether the president committed an act so extreme and egregious that it rises…