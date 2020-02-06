Husband stabs and slashes his pregnant wife’s throat during sex for getting pregnant for the third child

A young Brazilian man who wasn’t happy with his wife getting pregnant for the third time has confessed to brutally killing her while they were in the middle of having sex.

21-year-old Marcelo Araújo told police in São Paulo after six weeks of interrogation that he killed his make-up artist wife, Francine dos Santos, 22, after they argued about her becoming pregnant for the third time.

He reportedly admitted that he didn’t want any more children because he hated sharing his wife with them, and wasn’t happy with the financial burden it placed on him as a young dad.

The couple already had two children, a daughter, four, and a son, two.

Explaining how the fight started between himself and his wife, Mr. Araújo claimed that on December 22 last year, the couple started off discussing plans for their family Christmas dinner but things went out of control as they got involved in a heated argument about the pregnancy.

Shortly after the heated argument, they…