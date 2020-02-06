INEC de-registers 74 political parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has de-registered 74 political parties leaving just 18 others.

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, made this known at a news conference in Abuja today Thursday February 6th.

According to the electoral umpire, the commission carried out a review of the performance of political parties after the 2019 general elections to ascertain the ones that qualify.

See full list of the 18 recognised parties and the 74 deregistered parties below

Below is a list of the de-registered parties

AAP – Advanced Allied Party

ABP – All Blending Party

ACD- Advanced Congress Of Democrats

ACPN – Allied Congress Party Of Nigeria

AD – Alliance For Democracy

AGA – All Grassroots Alliance

AGAP – All Grand Alliance Party

ANDP – Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party

ANN – Alliance For New Nigeria

ANP – Alliance National Party

ANRP – Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party

APA – African People Alliance

APDA – Advanced People’s…