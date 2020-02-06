INEC de-registers 74 political parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has de-registered 74 political parties leaving just 18 others.
Professor Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, made this known at a news conference in Abuja today Thursday February 6th.
According to the electoral umpire, the commission carried out a review of the performance of political parties after the 2019 general elections to ascertain the ones that qualify.
See full list of the 18 recognised parties and the 74 deregistered parties below
Below is a list of the de-registered parties
AAP – Advanced Allied Party
ABP – All Blending Party
ACD- Advanced Congress Of Democrats
ACPN – Allied Congress Party Of Nigeria
AD – Alliance For Democracy
AGA – All Grassroots Alliance
AGAP – All Grand Alliance Party
ANDP – Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party
ANN – Alliance For New Nigeria
ANP – Alliance National Party
ANRP – Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party
APA – African People Alliance
APDA – Advanced People’s…
Source: Linda Ikeji