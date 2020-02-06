Just touching it can kill you

Officials in Louisiana are warning people to stay away from ‘gray death’, a lethal drug that is 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

The drug, which first surfaced in the United States in 2017, is a dangerous combination of some of the most deadly opioids, including heroin, fentanyl, and various fentanyl analogues, according to Investigators.

Police say it looks like concrete and varies in consistency from a hard, chunky material to a fine powder.

They also blamed deadly drug for thousands of fatal overdoses nationally, including heroin, fentanyl, carfentanil sometimes used to tranquilize large animals like elephants and a synthetic opioid called U-47700.

Deputies from St Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office discovered the substance during an arrest last week.

The authorities also shared photos of the drug they confiscated from suspects who were traveling across St Mary Parish from the Lake Charles area.

‘A minuscule amount of this drug can kill,’ the sheriff’s…