Man, 23, jailed for life for sexually assaulting and murdering an 89-year-old widow after breaking into her home

A burglar will spend the rest of his life in prison for sexually assaulting and murdering an 89-year-old widow after breaking into her home.

23-year-old Reece Dempster admitted to the sex attack on Dorothy Woolmer during his trial at the Old Bailey, and was handed a life term with a minimum term of 34 years.

The sex attack and the brutal murder reportedly happened in Tottenham, north London, in August 2019.

The court heard how Dempster forced open the back door of Mrs. Woolmer’s home in a hunt for money to feed his drug habit. After breaking in, he found Mrs. Woolmer in bed and subjected the elderly woman to a seven-hour sexual ordeal, during which she suffered 10 or more blows to the head.

The attack happened a month after Dempster had gone to complete gardening work for the pensioner, who was vulnerable following the death of her husband.

A pathology report found she was still alive during the sexual assault.

The thug, who was high on gin and crack, battered…