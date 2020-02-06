Minister of Health says Nigeria will spend N620m to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus in the country

The Federal Government of Nigeria has said N620m is needed to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The deadly coronavirus has moved beyond China into other countries and the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, appeared before the Senate Committee on health to brief the panel on what the ministry is doing to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus in Nigeria.

Enahire said the ministry submitted a memo proposing for the release of the sum of N620m to take proactive measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

He added that the ministry had a multi-stakeholder meeting to deploy port health services to screen all passengers coming into Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Senate expressed concerns over the fact that screenings aren’t taking place in the Chattered flight passengers wing of the local flights that arrived at the airports. The senators said such oversight could lead to the virus being imported into Nigeria.

As a result, the Senate ordered Ehanire to deploy…