Nigerians applaud Nike as new Super Eagles jersey inspired by ‘traditional agbada’ is unveiled (photos)

Nike has produced another master class with the new Super Eagles jerseys for 2020.

The sportswear giants unveiled the new Super Eagles jerseys in New York on Wednesday evening, and the home jersey has got everyone talking.

Taking to Twitter, the Senior Director, Global Communications for Nike, Heidi Burgett posted the new jerseys on his verified page and revealed that the home jersey was inspired by traditional agbada while the away was inspired by Onaism

He wrote: ‘New 2020 kits for Nigeria: Home kit’s hand-drawn design fuses the traditional aesthetic of an agbada robe w/ modern football design. Away kit trim is inspired by Onaism. Broader collection of Super Eagles apparel includes a poncho, vest, dress, & more.’