Nigerians to be barred from owning more than three SIM cards

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been directed to review SIM card registration and usage by the Federal Government, in a bid to bar Nigerians from owning more than three mobile telephone lines.

It is expected that telecommunication companies will block unregistered SIMs from functioning on their networks in line with the directive which came in the wake of increased killings and kidnapping for ransom and general insecurity.

The NCC was also directed to ensure that the National Identity Number (NIN) becomes a prerequisite for Nigerians registering new SIM cards, while for foreigners use their passports and visas. Already registered SIM cards are to be updated with the NIN before December 1, 2020.

The statement released by Dr. Femi Adeluyi, the technical adviser of the Communications and Digital Economy Minister Isa Ibrahim Pantami, reads;