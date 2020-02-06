Two pre-nursery pupils killed, 2 others injured as overhead tanker falls into classroom in Anambra school

Two pupils were killed on Wednesday, while two others sustained serious injuries when an overhead water tank fell inside their classroom in Royal Kings Foundation nursery and primary school, Nkpor-Agu in Idemili North local government area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the victims, three boys and a girl were immediately rushed to the hospital where two of them, aged 2 and 3, were confirmed dead.

Spokesperson of the state police command, SP Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said that the tank of about 800 gallons capacity filled with water reportedly fell from its high stand from a neighbouring house adjacent to the school on the roof of the pre-nursery class and directly into the classroom.

“At about 11:15am, an overhead Tank filled with water fell into a classroom of Royal Kings Foundation nursery and primary school Nkpor-Agu in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State,” the statement reads.

“Police patrol team led by DPO Ogidi Division CSP Mark Ijarafu…