6 months old baby summoned to Brussels court

A 6-month-old baby accused of having collected €500 of excess rent was summoned to a Brussels court.

The baby was summoned by the justice of the peace in the Brussels municipality of Molenbeek-Saint-Jean. The baby girl was accused of having collected €500 of excess rent, and refusing to reimburse €660 of rental guarantee on a property that was rented via the Public Centre for Social Action (CPAS).

The incident happened from January to June 2019, before the baby was even born in July.

In a Facebook post, the baby’s mother explained how she received a letter summoning her 6-month-old daughter to court, after which she called the court to point out the error.

The mother said: “A clerk confirmed that it was indeed an error, and that the situation was settled.”

However, a second letter reminding the family of the date of the hearing arrived at the end of January. When she called the court again, she was told to attend the hearing on the date indicated to…