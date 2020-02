Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has called out a female troll who attacked him in the comment section of a post he shared on Instagram but drooling over him in his dm.

Timini was attacked by the female troll who alleged that he is being helped by his sister Dakore Egbuson Akande, after he took to Instagram to acknowledge making the nominees list for the 2020 AMVCA.

Timini fired back at the troll by exposing a message she sent him. See his tweet below;