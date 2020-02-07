Eve Esin show off her newly built house, dedicates it to her late mother (video)





Nollywood actress, Eve Esin took to Instagram to show off a new house she built.

The actress disclosed that she built the house to give her mother the honor she desired. Eve Esin added that the “deal” is to continue making her mother proud.

To God be all the glory. I finally gave you that honour i desired to give you mum. May you find rest in the bosom of the almighty. Your memories forever live on.

My chartered accountant, my disciplinarian, my first love, my world. I will forever miss you.

Thank you for letting God bring me into this world through you. The deal is to keep making you proud

#15years

Mrs Mary Patrick Esin





Source: Linda Ikeji