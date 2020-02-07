FG slashes visa fees for U.S citizens

A review of the U.S.’ visa reciprocity policy for Nigeria has led to a slash of visa application charges for citizens of the North American country by the Nigerian government.

Confirming the development, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Mr Muhammad Babandede said the visa application charges for American citizens was slashed from $180 to $160.

The information was conveyed in a memo marked NIS/HQ/CGI/806/7 and addressed to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

All Nigerian missions were asked to immediately implement the new visa charges and discontinue the old fee broken down as “$160 as visa fee and $20 as “processing and expedient fees”.

The new directive is however coming months after the US government imposed additional visa fees on Nigerian citizens in retaliation of an increased visa fee for US citizens by the Nigerian government.