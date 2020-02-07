French surfing champion, Poeti Norac dies at 24, months after moving to Australia to start a new life

A French surfing champion has tragically died at the age of 24 just months after relocating to Australia to start a new life.

The French Surfing Federation announced the death of Poeti Norac, a longboard champion.

The young woman, who is believed to have been living in Australia for only a few months, is said to have died on the Sunshine Coast in southern Queensland, near Brisbane last Saturday.

The circumstances of her death are still unclear.

The federation said: “The surfing community has lost a family member, a beautiful person with a radiant smile, an artist on her big board and whose enthusiasm radiated in [the] Vendee [region] and everywhere else.



“A ceremony in tribute to Poeti will take place soon, the date and place of which we will communicate to you.”

The federation added: “Poeti took part in four national finals and boasted 10 French Cup victories, including the 100 percent girls one in 2017.”

Poeti Norac who had learned to surf with her dad at…