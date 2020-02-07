Healthgarde International, An Authentic Multilevel Marketing Health Brand Founded By A Nigerian Woman – Mrs. Lovelyn Nwarueze

We are proud to announce the birth and introduction of HEALTHGARDE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a proudly African Network Marketing Company, originating from Nigeria, with extensive input from other African countries. Healthgarde International comes with a unique compensation plan and an exciting product range that would address their customers’ health needs as well as enable distributors grow their businesses exponentially. This is the first fully Nigerian, multi-level network marketing company, created for Nigerians and Africans by a Nigerian.

The CEO, Mrs. Lovelyn Nwarueze, in her opening remarks, said, “We are excited today because we have made history, being the first Multi-Level Marketing Company of international standards, founded by a Nigerian woman. This feat marks the beginning of a new season – A season that brings better opportunities and experiences to our customers and businesses. It is a result of intentional search for greater value for us as Africans. It is built…