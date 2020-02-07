Moment a police officer stopped Prophet Odumeje from meeting Governor Ganduje (video)





A video which has gone viral online captured moment popular Anambra-based Pastor, Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje was stopped from meeting Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State during an event. Governor Ganduje was greeting some monarchs when Prophet Odumeje tried moving through the crowd to meet him. He was however blocked by a police officer. Here is the viral video below; View this post on Instagram Moment a Police Officer stopped Prophet Odumeje a.k.a The Lion Himself, from seeing Governor GandujeA post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Feb 7, 2020 at 10:26am PST







Source: Linda Ikeji