Public speaker Everette Taylor threatens suicide after socialite Karrine Stefans’ claimed she’s pregnant with his baby

Public speaker Everette Taylor is threatening to commit suicide after author Karrine Stefans, aka Superhead, claimed she’s pregnant with his child.

Karrine Stefan, 41, shared the news of her pregnancy during an exclusive interview with The Jasmine Brand. She said she is in the early stage of her pregnancy and the baby is due in the Summer. Stefan, who has a 22-year-old son, said her son is excited to become a big brother.

But Everette Taylor, who met Stefan on Twitter a few years ago and struck up a relationship with her, doesn’t seem excited about the news.

After the interview went public, the 31-year-old tech wizard who founded the marketing software PopSocial, took to social media to threaten suicide.

He described Steffans as an “evil” person who “has been a huge trigger for my depression, anxiety and just overall struggles with my mental health.”

“She’s a cruel, abusive, and manipulative person,” he wrote.

He claimed Steffans threatened to destroy his…