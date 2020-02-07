Sarkodie publicly apologizes to Yemi Alade, 3 years after they fell out

Sarkodie has finally apologized to Nigerian music star Yemi Alade, 3 years after they fell out.

Recall that Yemi Alade called out the Ghanaian superstar rapper for being unprofessional after he failed to show up for the music video of a song they collaborated on in 2017. In an interview with Starr Chat at that time, the Nigerian singer said;

“I’ve really tried my best to really not go into details but the long and short on why I don’t want to dwell on this is that is super unfair, unprofessional and unkind for international acts or even artistes to have a dealing with anybody and after agreeing to certain things, you don’t come through at all.

“I can count three different countries and three different venues where my team and I had an agreement with the artiste (Sarkodie) in particular and he didn’t come through.

“I don’t want to bring in the feminine and masculine inequality we’re experiencing in the industry and I don’t want to link it to that. I was…