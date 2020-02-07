The royal family announce the wedding date of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29 May 2020, the Royal Family confirmed today.

Beatrice, 31, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and the Duchess of York, will marry fiancé Italian property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, following a five-month engagement.

The Queen gave permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace.

Also, it was revealed that Beatrice will be given away by her father Prince Andrew, who stepped back from royal duties last year amid ongoing scandal surrounding his friendship with deceased paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

The wedding ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

It will be the first reception to be held at the palace since the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in April 2011.

All three subsequent royal weddings have been in Windsor. Beatrice’s sister…