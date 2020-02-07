What happens in our industry is deep, dark and spiritual

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has denied her outburst on Instagram during her colleague’s birthday yesterday February 5 was over a “married man”.

In a rejoinder post she shared, the actress alleged that what goes on in the movie industry is much more “deep, dark and spiritual” than what everyone thinks.

Iyabo Ojo wrote;

The Last thing i Alice Iyabo Ojo will ever ever do is fight any woman bcos of any married or single man …. ko Jor. God forbid gistlover o por ooooo ……. worst scenario I will just ignore you ni…… What goes on in our industry is beyond all that gist you write oooo, is beyond what you can ever comprehend hmmmmm o deep gan, o dark gan, o spiritual gan ni ooo, o dey tun loud gan ni ooo…. it has been in the days of pa Ogunde & it will remain forever & you can never be prepared.

But as e dey hot I dey ready.

This is coming after many social media users alleged that her call out post is meant for her colleague, Faithia Balogun. Social…