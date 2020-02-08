Abacha’s family loses bid to access bank accounts in Switzerland, UK and others

The Supreme Court on Friday February 7, struck out a lawsuit filed by the family of late former Head of State, Sani Abacha to access some bank accounts in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Jersey, Liechenstein and Luxembourg.

The family’s access to the bank accounts was blocked by the Nigerian government in 1999 in a letter authored by the then Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Kanu Agabi (SAN).

Delivering judgment in the appeal, a five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Chima Nweze held that it was too late for the Abacha family to query the decision taken by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 1999. The Supreme court upheld the decisions of the lower courts (the Federal High Court, Kano and the Court of Appeal, Kaduna division) on the case being statute-barred.

Justice Amina Augie who read the lead judgement on behalf of Justice Nweze who was absent during the court session today, said;