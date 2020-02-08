Actor Orson Bean dies tragically after being struck by a car in Los Angeles

Veteran actor and comedian, Orson Bean is dead at the age of 91 after being struck by a car while crossing a street in Venice, California on Friday night.

The late entertainer was walking in 700 block of Venice Boulevard, between Shell Avenue and Pisani Place when he was clipped by one vehicle and fell. He was ran over by another car driven by a second driver who bystanders tried to warn.

Los Angeles who said Bean was pronounced dead at the scene, added that the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.

Investigators said the initial indication from the scene is that it was just a tragic accident, as it appeared that Bean came in-between two vehicles when he was crossing the street and was not seen by the drivers.

Los Angeles Police Department’s Capt. Brian Wendling said;