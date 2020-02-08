Governor Zulum gifts the only teacher he met in a public school during an unscheduled visit N100k, promotes her (video)

Governor Babagana Zulum who paid an unscheduled visit to Shehu Sanda Kyarimi 2 Primary School around 6:30am on Friday February 7 to see how the school’s infrastructure can be improved, gifted the only teacher he met on duty N100k and also promoted her.

The level 12 teacher identified as Obiageli Mazi, was promoted to the rank of assistant headmistress by the Borno State Governor as confirmed in a statement released by Shettima Kullima, executive chairman of the State Universal Education Board (SUBEB).

Governor Zulum was reportedly impressed with the commitment of the Abia born teacher who has been teaching for 31 years.

The Governor said;