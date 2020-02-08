I never called President Buhari an ethnic bigot in 2003- Bola Tinubu

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has accused ‘merchants of hate and fake news’ of plotting to sow seeds of discord between him and President Buhari.

The former Lagos state governor said this while reacting to a statement credited to him, in which he was alleged to have described Buhari as an ‘ethnic bigot’ and an ‘agent of destabilisation’, who ‘if given the chance would ensure the disintegration of the country”.

In a statement released by his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, Tinubu denied ever making such a statement. Tinubu said the concocted statement was the “handiwork of merchants of hate and fake news”.