If Nigerian government approves same sex marriages, many homes would break because most guys are bisexual

Hit the like button if Bobrisky is absolutely right on this one.I know of a man that told me he’s a curious bisexual and he also talked about how he would love to straff Bobrisky if the opportunity permits him.I know at this cusp,u sure will be asking urself,is Vincent Da Elf a gay or bisexual? U are free to think what u sure wanna and need i remind u that most of ur God dang celebrities swing in both ways too.😂😂😂 I see u Ubi,Ebuka,Uti,Alex,Ik Osakioduwa,Ik Ogbonna,Yomi Casual,Flavour,Phyno and even Banky W.The criminalization of gay is the greatest undoing of the Jonathan’s administration as it has further strengthened closeted gays who would have loved to live freely with their unique sexualities or lifestyles

Like this! 0



Dislike this! 4

Reply