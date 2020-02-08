Man sends his girlfriend’s dead body to hospital in Uber after beating her to death over text message from ex

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested by police for allegedly killing his girlfriend over a text message she got from her ex.

Nicholas Forman, 23, got angry after his 22-year-old girlfriend Sabrina Harooni received a text message from an ex-boyfriend, and beat her to death according to police investigators.

But Forman gave a different version of events to police, he claimed three women had attacked his girlfriend the previous night but that she had gone to bed okay.

According to the arrest affidavit, Harooni was beaten so badly that her pupils were ‘blown out’ – which medical experts say is a sign of head trauma or a lack of oxygen.

Forman told police they went to a bar to watch the Super Bowl in Pennsylvania and that Harooni had gotten into an argument with three women.

According to him, the argument got so messy that she gave them his address…