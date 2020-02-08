Odion Ighalo’s failure at Manchester United could lead to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking

Controversial football pundit and Arsenal hero , Paul Merson, who doubts whether Odion Ighalo has the ability to shine at Old Trafford, fears Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be sacked by Manchester United if the Nigerian international fails to impress.

The former England footballer/manager also said executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward could face the axe with the pressure on the two Red Devils bosses after a horrible campaign.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Odion Ighalo could be the final straw at Manchester United.

“If that signing is a disaster then Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are in big trouble.

“Don’t get me wrong. He could rediscover the form he once he had at Watford and be a huge success. But he could be the biggest laughing stock the Premier League has ever seen.

“Only time will tell. But remember, the last time he was here he only scored once in 18 games before Watford sold him and he’ll have gotten lazy playing in…