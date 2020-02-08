Pathetic state of a primary school in Kebbi where pupils sit on bare floor (photos)

A Nigerian man identified as Muhammed Mubarak took to Facebook on Friday, to post photos of the dilapidated Bayan Tsaha Model primary school in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, where pupils sit on bare floor.

“Earlier this morning I went to a school bayan tsaha model primary school near mechanical village birnin Kebbi metropolises, Kebbi State. This is one of the primary school in the area, at first I thought this building is obsolete, but I was told that it’s serviceable . That students still sit on the floor of this classroom.the school buildings are all prehistoric and démodé.

Whenever i found this prehistoric buildings Easily recall Kebbi state governor speech during 2015/2019 campaign that he’s going to heed on education and health sector.

We urge kebbi state government to please consider them and ameliorate their standard of living. May Allah give you the strength and bravery to appraise the prehistoric buildings all in kebbi state and 21 local government areas.

Muhammed…