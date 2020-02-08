SARS officers disarmed after allegedly breaking into houses in Asaba to seize phones (video)

Some operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) met their waterloo today February 8, after allegedly breaking into houses in Bonsaac GRA Asaba, Delta State’s capital to seize phones.

According to activist Harrison Gwamnishu, he got distress calls from residents of the area and was subsequently instructed by the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa to capture the policemen’s vehicle number plate.

After giving the police commissioner the details of the SARS team led by one Inspector Cultist, a police team was sent over who disarmed their colleagues.

He wrote;