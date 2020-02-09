3 Ansaru terrorists arrested in Kaduna

3 members of Ansaru Terror Group have been arrested by the Nigerian Police in Kaduna State in the ongoing mop up operation in Kuduru Forest.

The arrested suspects were identified as Munkailu Liman Isah a.k.a Babban Driver’m’ 32yrs, Abdullahi Saminu a.k.a Danmunafiki ‘m’ 21yrs and Aminu Usman.

The Kaduna Police Command said the arrested Ansaru members are already helping out with information relating to the group’s membership, criminal/operational records, logistics and general modus operandi.

