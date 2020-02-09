ATM card thief caught in hotel he lodged in with his girlfriend

An ATM card thief has been nabbed in a hotel he lodged in with his girlfriend.

The suspect got quite unlucky after he stole an ATM card from an unsuspecting elderly citizen from whose account he withdrew over N500k while posing as a policeman.

He was nabbed after he made a transfer with the ATM card in a hotel he lodged in near his victim’s house.

Narrating how the suspect withdrew over N500K from her mother's account, Vivian Emesaraonye wrote;