Ben Murray-Bruce, Rita Dominic, 2Baba, Basketmouth, Others Celebrate Alex Okosi As He Bows Out Of ViacomCBS

Last night, friends of Alex Okosi, the outgoing Executive Vice President and Managing Director of VCN Africa and BET International celebrated him for his contributions to the Media and Entertainment Industry since he took up the mantle of leadership at Viacom Africa 15 years ago.

From L-R; Bade Akintunde-Johnson, Country Manager for Nigeria at ViacomCBS Networks Africa, EVP and MD ViacomCBS Networks Africa, Alex Okosi,Co-GM, ViacomCBS Networks, Craig Paterson, and Co-GM ViacomCBS Networks Africa, Monde Twala.

The party which was hosted by popular media personality, Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru-Demuren and ace comedian Bovi, had in attendance captains of industries across different sectors including Founder Silverbird Group, Ben Murray-Bruce, Nduka Obaigbena, Rita Dominic, D’banj, Toolz, Martin Mabutho and others.