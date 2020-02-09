Faithia Williams engaged, to get married for the second time (video)

Nollywood actress, Faithia Williams formerly known as Faithia Balogun got a double dose of celebration on her birthday as she got engaged to her man same day.

The actress who celebrated her birthday in Istanbul, Turkey said “YES” after her boyfriend got down on one knee and proposed to her.

Here is a video of Faithia flashing her engagement ring below;

Faithia was formerly married to Saidi Balogun but their marriage crashed in 2006. Although they stopped living together in 2006, they were officially divorced in 2014. Their marriage however produced two kids.

