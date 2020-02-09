Gunmen abduct daughter of former ABU Vice Chancellor

Maryam Abdullahi Mustapha, the daughter of former Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, has been abducted by gunmen who invaded her father’s residence on Friday February 7.

The gunmen reportedly stormed the building located at Hayin Malam Jama’a in Sabon Gari LGA at about 11:30pm with sophisticated weapons.

The security guard was shot by the men before they abducted the 35-year-old mother of three who was visiting her father from Lagos. They are however yet to contact the former ABU Vice Chancellor’s family to make demands for ransom.

An eyewitness told The Nation;