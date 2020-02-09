Hausa actress, Maryam Booth accuses her ex-boyfriend of blackmail after her nude video got leaked on social media

Hausa actress, Maryam Booth has finally reacted to her nude video which got leaked on social media and ignited a firestorm on Twitter on Friday February 7.

In the 3 seconds clip, the Kannywood actress was seen stark naked and trying to put on her underwear before rushing to snatch the phone from an unidentified person holding the camera.

After the nude video went viral, social media users accused her ex-boyfriend, Ibrahim Ahmad Rufai a.k.a Deezell of releasing the video.

Deezell however issued a statement in which he debunked claims of leaking the nude video.

Deezell’s statement has now forced Maryam to react to her leaked video. Maryam vowed to take legal action against the person behind the leak. She also accused her ex, Deezell of recording the video three years ago. She alleged that on multiple occasions, Deezell allegedly “threatened to leak her video if she does not pay him”.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the Hausa…