I finally conquered my dirty smoking habit

When I see people who dont smoke,indulge in pre marital sex etc, I hold them in very high regard because it takes a lot of discipline,strength of character to resist such in today’s world, I look out for such qualities even when I want to involve in business with someone else, I have noticed most criminals tend to be sexually loose,addicted to drug or alcohol so if I notice such in someone I flee.

