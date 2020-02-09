Ighalo kept off Manchester United training camp over Coronavirus scare

Nigerian footballer, Odion Ighalo who made a historic move from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua to English club side Manchester United few days ago, will not travel to Spain for Manchester United’s winter training camp.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak in China and UK’s tighter border restrictions on travellers who have been in China within the past 14 days, the Nigerian footballer will stay back in England as he may not be allowed into the country again if he leaves.

Ighalo who is currently in Manchester, will stay in England “on a personal training and fitness programme”. The English football club said “it is simply a precautionary measure as the situation continues to be monitored”.

The club’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also said;