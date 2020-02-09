Islamic cleric nabbed while defiling 14-year-old girl in Lagos

A 41-year-old Islamic cleric popularly known as Alfa escaped being lynched by residents of Ilasamaja in Mushin area of Lagos, after being caught defiling a 14-year-old girl identified simply as Rahmotu.
The suspect reportedly jumped into his victim’s compound from their fence after her parents went out for their daily activities.
Alfa was caught red-handed in the act by his victim’s elder brother, Rahmon. He was saved from being lynched by police officers from Zone D in Mushin, who intervened in the case and quickly whisked him away.
An eyewitness said;
“Alfa was caught by the victim’s elder brother, Rahmon. He tried to overpower the culprit but couldn’t and so he ran out to call for help.”
Source: Linda Ikeji