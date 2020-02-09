Islamic cleric nabbed while defiling 14-year-old girl in Lagos

A 41-year-old Islamic cleric popularly known as Alfa escaped being lynched by residents of Ilasamaja in Mushin area of Lagos, after being caught defiling a 14-year-old girl identified simply as Rahmotu. 

 

The suspect reportedly jumped into his victim’s compound from their fence after her parents went out for their daily activities. 

 

Alfa was caught red-handed in the act by his victim’s elder brother, Rahmon. He was saved from being lynched by police officers from Zone D in Mushin, who intervened in the case and quickly whisked him away. 

 

An eyewitness said; 

 

“Alfa was caught by the victim’s elder brother, Rahmon. He tried to overpower the culprit but couldn’t and so he ran out to call for help.”



Source: Linda Ikeji

