Islamic cleric nabbed while defiling 14-year-old girl in Lagos

A 41-year-old Islamic cleric popularly known as Alfa escaped being lynched by residents of Ilasamaja in Mushin area of Lagos, after being caught defiling a 14-year-old girl identified simply as Rahmotu.

The suspect reportedly jumped into his victim’s compound from their fence after her parents went out for their daily activities.

Alfa was caught red-handed in the act by his victim’s elder brother, Rahmon. He was saved from being lynched by police officers from Zone D in Mushin, who intervened in the case and quickly whisked him away.

An eyewitness said;