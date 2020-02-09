Lassa fever kills four in Kogi

4 deaths out of 9 new cases of Lassa Fever have been confirmed by the Kogi State Ministry of Health.

In a statement released on Sunday February 9, the state’s epidemologist Austin Ojotule said they’ve had a total of 31 suspected cases since the recent outbreak.

Ojotule further revealed that out of the 31 cases, there is one probable case, 17 negative cases, nine confirmed cases and five pending laboratory results.

Out of the 9 confirmed cases, two are from Ibaji local government, two are from Okene, three are from Idah, while Okehi and Igalamela Local Government Areas have one confirmed case each.

A total of 177 contacts have been line-listed and there is an ongoing contact tracing and follow-up.