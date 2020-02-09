Pregnant IG model reveals England footballer Kyle Walker is the father of her unborn baby days after he was dumped by his partner of 10-years

Instagram model, Lauryn Goodman has revealed that the father of her unborn baby is Manchester City and England footballer, Kyle Walker.

Last month, the 29-year-old announced her pregnancy without revealing the identity of the child’s father, until now.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Lauryn claimed she is being ‘harassed’ about the child’s father and opted to speak out in order ‘to stop speculation once and for all.’

She revealed: ‘Rumours and gossip are starting to circulate and I’d rather people heard it from the horse’s mouth so I want to stop all the speculation once and for all.

‘Kyle Walker and I are expecting a baby in April and it was conceived during a period we had both split from our previous partners. This will be the last time I comment on it and I will only be sharing the positive journey going forward.’

In her previous interview, the Instagram model, 29, claimed that Walker had a secret romance with her behind his partner’s back over…