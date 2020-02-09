Pregnant Malika Haqq reveals O.T. Genasis is her baby’s father as they celebrate together at their baby shower (Photos/Video)

Khloe Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq has finally revealed the identity of her baby’s father.

On Saturday afternoon, the 36-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star celebrated her baby shower with her family and friends including her BFF Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and so many others.

In a heartwarming speech, Malika spoke about her pregnancy journey.

.”Everything within this room basically knows my journey and how bad I wanted [this baby]. This is the reason why I didn’t want anyone else to speak because I knew I would cry if anyone else said to me what was on their heart.”

Haqq also thanked the women in the room, especially her best friend Khloe Kardashian and her twin sister Khadijah Haqq.

“I also realized that sharing my heart with you guys would be equally as emotional,” she expressed. “I have nothing against co-ed baby showers, but I will say the reason why I wanted a baby shower full of women was…