All children kidnapped by Boko Haram will be freed – Buhari

The Nigerian leader who expressed the commitment of his administration to secure the freedom of victims of Boko Haram at a High Level Breakfast Dialogue on ‘‘Stop the War on Children Affected by Armed Conflicts, Dividend of Silencing the Guns’’ (a side event during the 33rd AU Summit), also outlined some concrete measures taken by Nigeria towards tackling the root causes of child soldiers and the misfortune of out-of-school children.

Buhari urged African countries and stakeholders on the continent to work towards strengthening the protection of children from the six grave violations during armed conflict, as disclosed in a statement released by Presidential Spokesperson Garba Shehu.

The violations include killing and maiming of children, recruitment or use of children as soldiers, sexual violence against children, abduction of…





Source: Linda Ikeji