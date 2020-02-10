Banke Meshida Lawal and husband, Lanre, celebrate 13th wedding anniversary





Celebrity make-up artiste and CEO of BMPro, Banke Meshida Lawal and her husband, Lanre Lawal are celebrating their 13th wedding anniversary today, February 10th.

Banke shared a beautiful video online with different photos of herself and her hubby and wrote;

13. Where did the time go??? Wow! @mrsmith70. The Bestestest Man Thank you for Loving me the way I want to be loved. Patient, All knowing, So Handsome, Thé Best Dad, Lets me have my way , always a goooood Laugh, Curates the best Movies , A Perfect Gentleman. Happy Anniversary My Lanray

Happy anniversary to them.





Source: Linda Ikeji